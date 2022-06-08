Food Network star, award-winning restaurateur and chef Michael Symon will lead the channel’s new series “BBQ USA,” which will see him journey to nationwide barbecue competitions. The six-episode show will premiere July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with weekly episodes also streaming on Discovery+.

The hour-long primetime series will feature Symon speaking with and showcasing the talented cooks, grilling experts and pitmasters behind some of the best barbecues in the world, as well as taste-testing fall-off-the-bone ribs and briskets. The New York Times bestselling author will also talk with diehard BBQ fans as he travels across the country to explore what goes into the art of barbecuing.

“Having the chance to travel the country and watch these ‘cue stars compete on the grandest BBQ stage was a dream come true,” Symon said in a statement. “I love a good old-fashioned culinary showdown. It doesn’t matter if it’s pork, chicken or ribs, there is nothing better than getting over the grill or smoker in the summertime to show off your skills, while interacting with the dedicated fanbase that bring these BBQ contests to life.”

Symon will travel to such locations as Tifton, Georgia, home of the Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival, where 60 teams compete in a cook-off for cash prizes. Other episodes will see the host go to Texas’ Cedar Fest BBQ Cook-Off and Tennessee’s Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, where barbecue legends Myron Mixon and Melissa Cookston will seek to defend their championship titles. Viewers will also get behind-the-scenes looks at competitions taking place in Alabama, New Jersey and Kansas.

“Michael Symon is no stranger to cooking competitions, having competed in the toughest contests known to a chef. And with his love for barbecue, Michael hits the road to visit some of the premier BBQ competitions in America, talking with the passionate pit and grill masters who devote their life to different styles of ‘cue,” Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery added. “Michael is not only an award-winning and world-renowned chef admired by his peers, but also beloved by fans, which makes him the perfect guide for viewers as he tastes his way across the country.”

“BBQ USA” is produced by Simple Alien for Food Network and Discovery+.