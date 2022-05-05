Guy Fieri to Hit the Road With His Family for Food Newtork’s ‘All-American Road Trip’ (Exclusive)

Guy Fieri and his family are hitting the road this summer on a culinary journey in “Guy’s All-American Road Trip” on Food Network, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The Fieris — Guy and Lori, and their sons Hunter and Ryder — will hop into their RV and hit the road for a big adventure. They’ll be joined by a caravan of campers, including family and friends.

Their journey up the West Coast, traveling through Northern California, Oregon and Washington, will include food and fun competitions.

On their trip, there will be surfing, jet-boat excursions on the Rogue River and camping. And, of course, because it’s the Fieri fam, they’ll be visiting flavor town when they make fresh ceviche from crab and cod straight out of the water, and have a whole-hog barbecue.

“I’m stoked to hit the open road with my friends and family for an unforgettable trip where we’ll experience all the flavors, people, and places that make the West Coast so special. And of course, I’m throwin’ in a little bit of competition to keep them all on their toes!” Fieri said in a statement.

Indeed. Before this show gets on the road, the Fieris meet up with five other families coming along for the adventure, and Guy announces there will be family vs. family competitions at each stop along the way.

Father and son Guy and Hunter will also make a final stop to visit Jim Belushi at his family’s Oregon farm. There, they will cook Albanian Belushi-family recipes, as well as American faves like ribs and pizza. Guy, of course, will give those latter dishes a special touch.

“Guy takes audiences on the ultimate summer adventure on ‘Guy’s All-American Road Trip,’ giving them an up-close-and-personal look at his incredible family vacation. And with Guy at the wheel, audiences know they can expect a wild and fun ride filled with over-the-top camp side meals and some crazy competitions,” Jane Latman, president of home & food content and streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” will span four episodes. It premieres Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

Citizen Pictures produces the series for Food Network.