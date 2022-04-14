Food Network Sets Premiere Date for ‘Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef’

Food Network announced on Thursday that its latest “Chopped” installment, “Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef,” will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The five-part tournament will see 16 ambitious sous chefs step into the Chopped Kitchen for a chance to work for chefs Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Chris Santos, who will be judging the competition.

Hosted by Ted Allen, each episode features four chefs showcasing their culinary skills over three rounds — appetizer, entrée, and dessert — as they use the ingredients in the mystery basket to wow the judges.

The winner will be crowned grand champion and receive a job offer from one of the culinary celebrities to join their restaurants as a sous chef.

“’Chopped’ continues to push the boundaries with its competition format, with viewers tuning in each week for its compelling challenges, expert critique and pulse-racing entertainment,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and Streaming Food Content at Discovery Inc. “The winner walking away with a life-altering opportunity from Chris, Maneet or Scott, all titans in their industry, is the ultimate ‘Chopped’ prize.”

“Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef” is produced by Notional Entertainment for Food Network.

