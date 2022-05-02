‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Sets June Premiere Date for Season 15 (Exclusive)

“The Great Food Truck Race” returns to Food Network and Discovery+ on Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

In the returning show, hosted by Tyler Florence, nine teams of aspiring food truck owners must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy and selling skills in high-stakes challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race.

The eight-episode competition kicks off in Laguna Beach, Calif. with a spicy hot pepper challenge, then hits Venice for a visit from Chef Antonia Lofaso and a hemp-inspired menu challenge.

Other stops include Los Angeles, where the teams compete against two-time “Race” winners The Lime Truck, and Redondo Beach, for a lunch-on-the-go challenge judged by “Race” alumni Seoul Sausage. They’ll also serve beach volleyball players in Manhattan Beach and visit the Glamis Dunes.

The final showdown will take place in San Diego where one team is awarded the $50,000 grand prize.

“’The Great Food Truck Race’s’ innovative teams, mind-blowing food and beautiful locales make this show a perfect way to celebrate summer,” Jane Latman, president of Home and Food Content & Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “The only thing hotter than the food is the rivalries – these teams are truly in this competition to change their lives and move forward in their quest to have their own business.”

The teams competing are: Amawele’s from San Francisco (Pamela Drew, Wendy Drew, Emma Januarie); Eso Artisanal Pasta from Morristown, New Jersey (AJ Sankofa, Kristina Gambarian, Matt McFadden); Food Flight from Atlanta (Kate Schulz, Betsy Wallace, Grant Stevens); Girl’s Got Balls from Fox River Grove, Illinois (Shauna Fetterman, Lizzy Scudder, Carrie Jones); Maybe Cheese Born With It from Toledo, Ohio (David Gedert, Mahogany Reign, Keith Logue); Salsa Queen from Salt Lake City, Utah (Salsa Queen Zapata, Jim Birch, Missy Workman); Sauté Kingz fromDaytona Beach, Florida (Count Foreman, Jessica Foreman, Jesshuan Foreman); Señoreata from Los Angeles (Evanice Holz, Adri Law, Chelly Saludado) and Southern Pride Asian Fusion from Colorado Springs, Colorado (DJ Williams, Houston Greenlee, Gio Palacio).

“The Great Food Truck Race” is produced by Critical Content for Food Network and Discovery+.