Discovery+ Reports 24 Million Subscribers in Q1 Ahead of WarnerMedia Merger

Discovery+ on Tuesday reported 24 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter, a gain of 2 million from the end of 2022.

Discovery, now known as Warner Bros. Discovery since the April 8 acquisition of WarnerMedia, also reported that pre-merger revenues jumped 13% to nearly $3.2 million.

Last week, former WarnerMedia parent AT&T reported that HBO and its HBO Max ended Q1 with 76.8 million global subscribers, an increase of 3 million. That gives the new company just over 100 million subscribers as it seeks to challenge rival streaming services.

More to come…