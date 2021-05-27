California Launches $116 Million Lottery for Vaccinated Residents

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the state’s official COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program on Thursday, which offers more than $116 million in prizes for vaccinated Californians.

Following the lead of states including New York, Oregon and Ohio, the Golden State State is the latest to implement an incentive system to boost vaccinations and ensure a safe reopening, which is scheduled for June 15.

CA is launching a $116.5 MILLION GIVEAWAY for vaccinated Californians!



$15 MILLION in cash prizes for 10 winners selected 6/15



$50k for winners on 6/4 & 6/11



Already vaccinated? You’re entered.



Not vaccinated? Next 2 million that get fully vaccinated can ALSO get a $50 card. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

Beginning May 27, the next 2 million people who start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible for a $50 prepaid or grocery store gift cards from Kroger or Albertsons and their affiliates. The remaining $16.5 million is up for grabs to all Californians who have received at least one dose, with 10 winners receiving $1.5 million each. Kids are eligible, too. Winners under the age of 18 will have their winnings put into savings accounts for when they are of-age. These winners will be selected by June 15.

An additional 30 winners will win $50,000. The drawings will occur on June 4 and June 11 and has the same rules as the grand prize.

According to NPR, nearly 40% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. In order to meet President Biden’s goal of reaching 70% by July 4, states are pulling out all the stops, although rules and prizes differ. For instance, Ohio is holding a $1 million lottery on a weekly basis and New Jersey is even offering free beers to anyone that brings proof of a May vaccination to a participating brewery.