Overnight Film Permits Rescinded as California Pandemic Curfew Hits Hollywood

California’s limited stay-at-home order that includes a 10 p.m. curfew for businesses has hit Hollywood, as FilmLA announced on Wednesday that all overnight film permits have been rescinded and production crews must cease filming by 10 p.m.

In addition, setup for on-location filming will not be able to start until 7 a.m. in residential areas and 5 a.m. in commercial areas. The strict hours will remain in effect until state officials lift the stay-at-home order, which is currently set to expire on Dec. 21 but may be extended if COVID-19 infections in L.A. County are not suppressed by then.

FilmLA has offered to assist any productions affected by the loss of overnight filming, with the permit office’s production coordinators and solutions services teams available for any producers set to start filming sometime over the next month.

Last Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered nearly all counties in California to reset to the lowest tier in the state’s reopening system, with all nonessential businesses and gatherings shutting down between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order came as infection rates in the state, as with the rest of the U.S., have continued to rapidly escalate with COVID-19 positivity rates doubling to 5.9% over the past month. To date, 1.14 million cases have been reported in California with 18,881 deaths.