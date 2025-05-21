California’s Tax Credits May Soon Offer a Lifeline to Halt Animation’s Exodus

It’s not just live-action. The state that gave birth to Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny is losing its animation industry to global competition

Disney Animation Building
Disney Animation Building (Getty Images)

As part of plans to halt the flight of Hollywood productions from Hollywood itself, lawmakers behind the proposed expansion of the California Film & TV Tax Credit program want to expand the types of films and TV shows that can qualify. That includes a section of entertainment that to this point has been closed off entirely from such tax breaks: animation.

In the language for the California Film and TV Jobs Act, which is currently winding its way through committees in the state assembly and senate, animated films and TV shows with a minimum runtime of 20 minutes would be listed as eligible for the program provided that they have a minimum production budget of $1 million.

