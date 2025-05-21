California’s Tax Credits May Soon Offer a Lifeline to Halt Animation’s Exodus

As part of plans to halt the flight of Hollywood productions from Hollywood itself, lawmakers behind the proposed expansion of the California Film & TV Tax Credit program want to expand the types of films and TV shows that can qualify. That includes a section of entertainment that to this point has been closed off entirely from such tax breaks: animation.

In the language for the California Film and TV Jobs Act, which is currently winding its way through committees in the state assembly and senate, animated films and TV shows with a minimum runtime of 20 minutes would be listed as eligible for the program provided that they have a minimum production budget of $1 million.