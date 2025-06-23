Netflix Awarded $20 Million Subsidy for Untitled Film as California Sets Tax Credits for 48 New Projects

Netflix has received $20 million from California’s film and television tax credit program for an untitled film, the largest award out of the 48 projects that were included in the latest round of funding.

The California Film Commission doled out a total of $94 million in tax credits, which were given to a total of five studio films and 43 independent features.

In addition to Netflix, the studio films that received funding include the sequel to “One of Them Days,” which was given $8 million; an untitled Sony film from LakeStar Productions Inc., which was given $9.4 million; Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Blow Up the Chat,” which was given $6.94 million; and 20th Century Studios’ “Bell,” which was given $4.5 million.

The list can be read in full here.

Per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, the slate of selected films will generate $664 million in total spending throughout the state, including $485 million in qualified expenditures and more than $302 million in wages for California workers.

The projects are expected to collectively hire 6,515 cast and crew members and 32,000 background performers across 1,346 total California filming days. More than half of the films will be shot in the Los Angeles area.

“California didn’t earn its role as the heart of the entertainment world by accident — it was built over generations by skilled workers and creative talent pushing boundaries,” Newsom said in a Monday statement. “Today’s awards help ensure this legacy continues, keeping cameras rolling here at home, supporting thousands of crew members behind the scenes and boosting local economies that depend on a strong film and television industry.”

The latest round of awards comes as Newsom has proposed expanding California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program to $750 million annually, up from the current $330 million per year. Since its launch in 2009 through May 2025, the program has approved 799 projects that have generated nearly $27 billion in economic activity.

The next application window will be July 7 to 9 for qualifying film productions and Aug. 25 to 27 for qualifying TV productions.