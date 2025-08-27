California Gives $256 Million in Tax Credits to 22 TV Productions, Including ‘The Studio’ Season 2

California has awarded $255.7 million in state tax credits across 22 television productions, the California Film Commission announced on Wednesday.

“The Studio,” “The Comeback,” “Golf,” “Ballard,” “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” “NCIS: Origins” and “Presumed Innocent” are all among the recipients, marking the first round of credits since the state upped its incentive to $750 million in June.

The commission also noted that due to the film and TV tax incentive program’s increase from its previous $330 million limit, there was a nearly 400% surge in applications for the television tax break, as opposed to last year. The new rules meant half-hour shows were welcome to apply for the first time as well.

Additionally, the CFC expects these allocations will result in an estimated $1.1 billion in economic activity for California and employment for 6,500 cast and crew members throughout the state.

Check out the full list of 22 recipients — and how that $256 million is broken down — below:

“Angel” Season 2, Angel TV Series, LLC – $2.9 million

“Bad Thoughts” Season 2, Shut the Door LLC – $2.3 million

“Ballard” Season 2, Amazon Studios – $14.8 million

“Dummy,” Dovetale Media – $2.6 million

“Golf,” Netflix Sunset, LLC – $17.2 million

“Group Chat” (Pilot), Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation – $2.2 million

“NCIS: Origins” Season 2, CBS Studios Inc – $11.2 million

“Presumed Innocent” Season 2, Warner Bros. Television, Inc. – $20.8 million

“Project 2997,” Amazon Studios – $11.6 million

“S.W.A.T. Exiles,” Sony Pictures Television, Inc. – $15.7 million

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” Warner Bros. Television, Inc – $20.4 million

“The Comeback” Season 3, HBO – $13.6 million

“The Studio” Season 2, Studio Productions Inc – $13.2 million

“True to the Game” Season 2, Faith Media Distribution LLC – $3 million

“Wink,” WTS Productions, Inc. – $3 million

Untitled Apple Studios Series III, Apple Studios – $22.2 million

Untitled Larry David, Non-Precedential Productions LLC – $9.1 million

Untitled 20th TV & DBT Drama for Disney+, ABC Signature, LLC – $15.3 million

Untitled 20th TV & DBT Pilot for Disney+, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation – $1.6 million

Untitled 20th TV Comedy Pilot for FX, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation – $2.1 million

Untitled 20th TV Drama Series for Hulu, ABC Signature, LLC – $8.1 million

Untitled Dan Fogelman Drama for Hulu, 20th Century Fox Film Corporation – $42.8 million

The next round of feature film and independent production applications will be accepted through Wednesday. Program dates and deadlines are available here.