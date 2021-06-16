‘Call Me Kat': Alissa Neubauer Replaces Darlene Hunt as Showrunner of Mayim Bialik Comedy

Alissa Neubauer has joined Fox’s “Call Me Kat” as showrunner for Season 2, the network announced Wednesday.

Neubauer takes over for “The Big C’s” Darlene Hunt, who ran the first season of the Mayim Bialik comedy and stepped down last month.

A longtime Warner Bros. TV veteran, Neubauer got her start on “Two and a Half Men,” working her way up to co-producer. She then moved over to another Chuck Lorre CBS sitcom, “Mom,” where she was on staff for the entire eight-season run and most recently served as co-executive producer.

“Call Me Kat” was picked up for a second season at Fox last month and is set to return at midseason.

Based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series “Miranda,” “Call Me Kat” stars “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik as a woman who opens a cat café in Louisville, Ky. Swoosie Kurtz also stars as Kat’s mother, Sheila, who views her daughter’s singlehood as her own personal failure. Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant round out the cast.

In addition to starring, Bialik also executive produces the series alongside her “Big Bang” co-star Jim Parsons. The show is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment.