Fox has released the full trailer for “Call Me Kat,” a new sitcom starring “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik as Kat, a single woman who drains her life savings to spontaneously open a cat café.

Swoosie Kurtz co-stars in “Call Me Kat” as Sheila, Kat’s overbearing mother who views her 39-year-old daughter’s singlehood as her own personal failure. Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant also star in the series.

The multi-camera comedy, based on Miranda Hart’s BBC comedy “Miranda,” is set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Bialik’s former “Big Bang Theory” co-star Jim Parsons serves as an executive producer on “Call Me Kat,” and in a press conference for the show on Wednesday, the actor suggested that an on-screen reunion remained a possibility.

“I don’t know,” Parsons said when asked about his plans to appear on the new series. “But I always say ‘never say never.'”

“Call Me Kat” is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Darlene Hunt serves as executive producer and showrunner.