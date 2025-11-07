‘Call My Agent’ Spinoff Centered on American Sports in the Works at HBO

An American adaptation of French dramedy series “Call My Agent” is in development at HBO with Sarah Schneider set to write and executive produce.

The series will follow four work-obsessed sports agents as they struggle to balance their personal lives and their clients’ needs.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B will executive produce the series alongside Fulwell Entertainment’s SpringHill Studios, led by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Plan B is majority owned by French media conglomerate Mediawan, who produced the French series.

“Dix pour cent” or 10% (the cut agents take from their clients’ paychecks) originally debuted on France 2 in 2015. The series followed talent agents and their relationships with actor clients with several French actors playing themselves. With Springhill involved, it is likely that real sports stars will play themselves in the American version.

“Call My Agent,” which it what Netflix renamed it upon acquisition, had a resurgence in the United States after its run on the streamer. The original cast starred Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Laure Calamy, Nicolas Maury and Stéfi Celma.

Several countries have adapted “Call My Agent” with international versions in Turkey, India, Germany, the U.K. and Korea.

Schneider previously co-created the comedy series “The Other Two” for Comedy Central and HBO Max, which followed two aspiring millennial creatives jealous of their 13-year-old brother’s overnight success. She also wrote for “Saturday Night Live” and earned eight Emmy nominations during her time there. Most recently Schneider wrote for HBO’s “The Chair Company.”