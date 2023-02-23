Cameo Names Matty de Castro Head of New Enterprise Business 

Cameo has appointed Matty de Castro as the platform’s general manager of Enterprise Sales.

With more than 20 years of experience in technology and advertising, de Castro will serve as the head of Cameo’s enterprise business, Cameo for Business (C4B). Cameo is a marketplace that connects fans and brands directly with pop culture personalities, and as part of his new role at the company, de Castro will be in charge of leading Cameo’s sales team as well as securing enterprise brand and platform partnerships.

“Today’s landscape requires brands to move at the lightning speed of pop culture and Cameo is the first platform to really offer that in the celebrity-driven content space,” said Matty de Castro, GM of Cameo for Business. “In a short time the nimble team has leveraged their incredible roster of talent to create the kind of authentic content that works across multiple platforms and drives real ROI for brands of all sizes. I can’t wait to jump in.”

As Cameo continues to invest in growing its B2B division, de Castro will work in conjunction with Prajit Gopal, who joined Cameo in the new role of Head of Product for C4B and Merchandise. Prior to his new role, de Castro served in several positions at Meta, including head of CPG and retail sales at Facebook. While there, de Castro created relationships with Fortune 500 brands and scaled its Chicago office location while fueling the growth of Facebook’s marketing services platform to $3.7 billion.

In addition, de Castro served as VP of growth and operations at VidMob, where he built out the global sales and business operations team for the platform’s end-to-end marketing solutions focused on data-driven creative.

“Cameo for Business has unlimited potential for growth with the right investments, so we’re thrilled to welcome Matty,” said Cameo CEO and Co-Founder Steven Galanis. “He shares our vision, is passionate about mentoring our sales team, and most importantly understands the challenges facing top marketers today and how to provide them with valuable, efficient solutions.”