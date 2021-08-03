Camila Cabello Chases Her Dreams in Upbeat ‘Cinderella’ Trailer (Video)

Camila Cabello dazzles in the upbeat new trailer to “Cinderella” released Tuesday by Amazon Prime.

The remix of the classic tale, which was licensed by Amazon from Sony Pictures, tells the story on a determined, ambitious woman (Cabello) whose dreams can’t be contained in her tiny village. However, with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), her rhinestone-covered fairy godparent who helps make her dreams come true, she’s able to push through.

In the trailer, we see larger-than-life dancing, Fab G glamming Cinderella up for the ball, Prince Charming (Nicholas Galitzine) making his moves and Cinderella designing glitzy dresses in her quaint village, dreaming of opening up her own business one day.

“I have dreams to chase,” the actress says in the three-minute sneak peek of the film that will premiere on the streamer Sept. 3. “I don’t want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life confined to a basement.”

The film will also feature pop covers of classic songs – like Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” as you can hear in the trailer. Also, Cabello and Idina Menzel, who plays the princess’s evil stepmother, Vivian, wrote original songs for the movie. The two star alongside Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming; Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice; Billy Porter as Cinderella’s “Fab G;” and Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan.

Kay Cannon serves as the film’s director and writer. James Corden stars in “Cinderella” and is also one of its producers along with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. The executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Check out the film’s trailer here or above.