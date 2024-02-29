Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso Find Love in First Trailer for ‘Música’ | Video

Amazon Prime Studios has debuted the first trailer for the Rudy Mancuso-directed feature “Música,” a cinematic look at how love and music coexist.

The new film, loosely based on Mancuso’s life experiences, follows the character of Rudy (played by Mancuso himself), a street performer and soon-to-be college graduate living with his mom, played by Mancuso’s real-life mother Maria. He is also struggling with synesthesia, wherein he hears multiple sounds simultaneously. Rudy is distraught at his current life, his mother’s health and his long-term relationship, but things get more complex after Rudy meets Isabella (Camila Mendes) and finds himself torn between his new relationship and his past.

Mancuso also wrote the screenplay. In the trailer you can also catch glimpses of J.B. Smoove and Francesca Reale. Mancuso is a social media internet personality who gained attention through his Vine videos and voicing on the YouTube channel “Awkward Puppets.” Mancuso is also a notable musician and entertainer.

The film looks to be a great example of Latinx representation, something Mendes herself has been vocal about. In her recent appearance on the UnWrapped podcast, Mendes said “there’s something really strong happening” between Latinx creatives right now.

“Right now, there’s this group chat that all the Latinx actors in Hollywood are on,” Mendes explained. “And it’s just nothing but love and support and people posting and sharing each other’s accomplishments and lifting each other up. And Jessica Alba recently threw this really lovely event at her house and brought all these people together.”

You can watch the full trailer above.

“Música” will receive its world premiere on March 13th at SXSW and be available to stream on Prime Video April 4th.