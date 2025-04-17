Can AI Be Creative? The Next Wave of Tech Is a Tipping Point for Hollywood

It may not be true artificial general intelligence yet — but today’s fast-evolving AI is already forcing Hollywood to confront what creativity really means

Christopher Smith for TheWrap

As Hollywood grapples with the upheaval of current AI tools — from writers striking over machine-generated scripts to VFX artists watching their jobs getting reshaped in real time — Silicon Valley is already racing ahead. The next frontier? Artificial general intelligence, or AGI. For Hollywood creatives still catching their breath from the first round of disruption, the idea of AI “smarter than Nobel Prize winners” raises new, unsettling questions about the future of storytelling itself. Namely, can AI ever possibly be creative?

The race toward AGI, which is purported to surpass human capabilities, is accelerating across Silicon Valley.

