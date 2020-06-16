10 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Fox
Series: "Deputy" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman season of Stephen Dorff's police procedural didn't come close to matching the numbers put up by Fox's other police procedural, ratings star "9-1-1."
ABC
Series: "Single Parents" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.0
These moms and dads got the ax this year with a not-high-enough demo rating.
ABC
Series: "Emergence" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.0
It didn't emerge enough from the pack for ABC to hand it another year.
NBC
Series: "Will & Grace" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.0
The comedy's second farewell season wasn't as highly rated, but more than a decade will do that to you.
ABC
Series: "How to Get Away With Murder" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.1
Definitely not killer, but not criminal either.
CBS
Series: "Hawaii Five-0" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.1
CBS says Aloha to these Friday numbers.
Fox
Series: "Empire" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.2
The Lyons went out with much quieter ratings than the ones they came roaring in with, but still louder than other show's that had planned endings this year.
NBC
Series: "The Good Place" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.2
Not heavenly, but good.
CBS
Series: "Criminal Minds" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.4
The long-running CBS drama made out like a bandit for a show in its 15th and final season.
ABC
Series: "Modern Family" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.6 ABC said goodbye to the Dunphys this spring, and their solid Nielsen numbers.