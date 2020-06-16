10 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

“Emergence” emerges on the wrong Wrap list

and | June 16, 2020 @ 3:10 PM Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 3:43 PM
highest rated canceled ending shows 2019 2020
For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case. Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here. Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Deputy Stephen Dorff
Fox
Series:   "Deputy"                           Net:    Fox              18-49 rating: 1.0 The freshman season of Stephen Dorff's police procedural didn't come close to matching the numbers put up by Fox's other police procedural, ratings star "9-1-1."
LEIGHTON MEESTER Single Parents
ABC
Series:   "Single Parents"                           Net:    ABC              18-49 rating: 1.0 These moms and dads got the ax this year with a not-high-enough demo rating.
Emergence
ABC
Series:   "Emergence"                           Net:    ABC              18-49 rating: 1.0 It didn't emerge enough from the pack for ABC to hand it another year.
Will and Grace
NBC
Series:   "Will & Grace"                           Net:    NBC              18-49 rating: 1.0 The comedy's second farewell season wasn't as highly rated, but more than a decade will do that to you.
How to Get Away With Murder finale
ABC
Series:   "How to Get Away With Murder"                          Net:   ABC               18-49 rating:  1.1 Definitely not killer, but not criminal either.
CBS
Series:   "Hawaii Five-0"                           Net:     CBS             18-49 rating: 1.1 CBS says Aloha to these Friday numbers.
Empire Series finale
Fox
Series:   "Empire"                          Net:   Fox               18-49 rating: 1.2 The Lyons went out with much quieter ratings than the ones they came roaring in with, but still louder than other show's that had planned endings this year.
The Good Place series finale
NBC
Series:   "The Good Place"                           Net:      NBC            18-49 rating:  1.2 Not heavenly, but good.
Criminal Minds
CBS
Series:   "Criminal Minds"                           Net:    CBS            18-49 rating:  1.4 The long-running CBS drama made out like a bandit for a show in its 15th and final season.
ABC
Series:   "Modern Family"                           Net:     ABC             18-49 rating:  1.6    ABC said goodbye to the Dunphys this spring, and their solid Nielsen numbers.
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE