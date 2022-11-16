Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the uproar surrounding her anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in a lengthy Instagram post.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Cameron Bure began. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

The “Full House” alumn told The Wall Street Journal that her work with The Great American Family, a faith-based channel, would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” Singer and dancer Jojo Siwa, who had a public discourse with the actress a few months ago, weighed in on the news.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote on Instagram. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

A feud developed in July between the two celebrities after Siwa’s TikTok video, in which she called Cameron Bure “the rudest celebrity” she had ever met, went viral.

Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan also responded to Bure’s recent remark in the Wall Street Journal interview, calling her a “bigot” and “disgusting.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him,” Morgan also tweeted. “Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

“I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God,” Bure’s post continued. “Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

The rest of Bure’s statement can be read on Instagram by swiping through her carousel post.