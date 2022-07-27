This past weekend, JoJo Siwa posted a now-viral TikTok calling out “Fuller House” star, Candace Cameron Bure, as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. Siwa showed a photo of the actress, but provided no additional details, leading fans to speculate what sort of interaction may have led to this claim.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bure responded to the situation via Instagram, explaining that everything between her and Siwa is now “all good.” The actress also revealed what led to the conflict in the first place.

“I had no idea idea where it came from, and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Cameron Bure said, adding that she was “shocked” by the accusation. “My publicist contacted her manager and I DM’d her [Siwa] because I didn’t know what happened.”

Eventually, the two were able to connect Tuesday morning and get on the same page. To hear Cameron Bure tell it, she and Siwa had a pleasant enough introduction when they met on the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” but Siwa revealed that the interaction in question was from years before at the red carpet premiere for “Fuller House,” which launched in 2016.

Per Cameron Bure’s retelling, Siwa said, “I met you at the ‘Fuller House’ premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ And you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people.”

Looking back, though, Siwa reportedly told Cameron Bure that she understands why she didn’t stop for a photo: “You weren’t even mean, and I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions. But at that time, I was 11.”

To that, Cameron Bure apologetically replied, “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart – I didn’t take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!” The mother of three added, “I’m sorry to your mom, because I know if anyone crosses my kids, Mama Bear comes out!”

Recounting their discussion on the Instagram video, Cameron Bure confirmed that everything is “all good on the JoJo front.”

Cameron Bure concluded that the viral TikTok moment was a learning experience for all parties.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” she said. “Our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”