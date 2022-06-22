JoJo Siwa is ready to see what life is like outside of the public eye in the trailer for her new Facebook Watch show, “JoJo Goes.”

After making her debut on “Dance Moms,” Siwa has spent the past decade in the spotlight. In her new show, she’ll spend time doing some of the things she missed out on like joining sports teams, taking classes and going to summer camp.

“It’s time to see what I’ve been missing,” she says. You can watch the full trailer above.

“JoJo Goes” is considered a a hybrid docuseries because it combines documentary elements and pre-planned adventures in each episode. Some special guests will also join Siwa on her adventures, including Olympian Misty May-Treanor, pro volleyball player Sara Hughes, Siwa’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson, the star’s dancer best friend Ezra Sosa and the members of pop group XOMG POP!

They’ll head out to various spots across Los Angeles for the West Hollywood Pride parade, an MLB Dodgers game, beach volleyball, Shakespearean college courses and more.

The series is produced by B17 Entertainment. Siwa executive produces with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa; joining them are Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, and Melissa Bidwell, who also serves as showrunner.

“JoJo Goes” debuts June 23. The series consists of eight episodes, which will premiere on Facebook Watch each Thursday.