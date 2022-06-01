JoJo Siwa is not here for anyone calling into question her dance background.

The star, who rose to fame on 2013’s “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and later was a part of “Dance Moms” for four years, clapped back when someone on Twitter expressed dismay that Siwa was not the judge leaving the current season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” but Matthew Morrison.

“Dammit. I saw the headline “Judge Leaves #sytycd” and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch,” the user tweeted.

Taking the comment as a critique of her resume, Siwa had a few things to say.

First, she responded, “literally why tweet this?”

Then the pop star, who was first runner up on the last season of “Dancing with the Stars,” who dances on tour in her various productions, and many other places, listed her resume as a reminder for anyone questioning her qualifications to serve as a “So You Think You Can Dance” judge.

“18 Years of Dance Knowledge

“4 Major dance TV shows

“I’ve hired over 1000 dancers

“16 Dance music videos

“If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly,” she continued.