Candace Owens Accuses Macrons of Choreographing $1.5 Million Assassination Plot Against Her: ‘Deadly Serious’

Candace Owens claimed on Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte “allegedly” spent $1.5 million on a plot to assassinate her days after she claimed the couple ordered a hit on her life.

“When everything is said and done, and the public learns that Macron allegedly moved 1.5 million dollars for my assassination, how will the world respond?” Owens wrote in an X post on Monday.

A spokesperson for the French government did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The allegation came days after Owens claimed on Saturday that a “high-ranking employee of the French Government” told her the Macrons paid for an “assassination squad” to execute her, a group that included “one Israeli.” The claims came after Owens had accused Brigitte Macron of being a trans woman, prompting the French couple to sue her for defamation in a U.S. court. She also suggested Israeli influence played a role in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

She claimed on Saturday that Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, trained with the “French legion 13th brigade” and that another journalist, Xavier Poussard, is also at risk.

“This is deadly serious,” she wrote on Saturday. “The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out.”

Owens doubled down on Sunday, claiming that she informed “people in the Federal government” about the alleged plot on her life. She said she was “willing to provide full details, as well as the name of the assassins and international accounts in France and Canada through which money was exchanged.”