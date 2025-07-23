Candace Owens Sued for Defamation by French First Lady Brigitte Macron Over ‘Knowingly False’ Claims She’s Transgender

French President Emmanuel Macron is also a plaintiff in the extraordinary 219-page lawsuit that seeks unspecified damages for 22 counts of defamation

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 9: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife and Brigitte Macron, France's first lady, seen during a visit to The British Museum on July 9, 2025 in London, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Today, the Macrons will have lunch with the UK Prime Minister at Downing Street, and a banquet will be held in their honour at The Guildhall. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit in U.S. federal court against Candace Owens, accusing the conservative commentator of spreading a series of knowingly false and damaging claims that the First Lady of France was born biologically male.

Filed in Delaware on Wednesday, the extraordinary 219-page lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages for 22 separate counts of defamation. It alleges that Owens launched a “campaign of global humiliation” by repeatedly publishing debunked conspiracy theories, including the claim that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who stole another person’s identity.

According to the filing, Owens made the first public accusation in March 2024, stating she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation” on the claim that Mrs. Macron “is in fact a man.” The lawsuit says Owens promoted this narrative ever since, most prominently through an eight-part podcast titled “Becoming Brigitte,” published after she received a legal retraction demand from the Macrons.

In the podcast and associated posts on X, Owens allegedly claimed the French First Lady was born male and transitioned to her current identity; that she and President Macron are blood relatives engaged in incest; and that the French president was installed through a CIA mind-control program.

“These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them,” the lawsuit states. It says Owens acted in pursuit of “fame and profit,” especially following her high-profile departure from The Daily Wire after feuding with founder Ben Shapiro.

Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro
Read Next
Candace Owens Exits The Daily Wire After Months of Feuding With Ben Shapiro

Owens, who now runs her own independent podcast platform, has more than 6.9 million followers on X and over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. The lawsuit claims that her false statements about the Macrons have driven significant traffic to her channels and helped monetize her content.

Messages sent to Owens were not immediately returned Wednesday. Owens had not yet addressed the lawsuit on her social platforms by midday Wednesday, but foreshadowed it in a Tuesday X post, saying: “It’s official! Brigitte is now suing the author of “Becoming Brigitte” for “cyberbullying. Am I next?!”

The filing describes Owens’ broader track record of promoting conspiracy theories, including anti-vaccine misinformation, Holocaust distortion and antisemitic tropes. It also points out that Owens ignored direct outreach and credible evidence disproving her claims — including court decisions in France where similar rumors had already been ruled defamatory.

“The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale,” the complaint reads. “Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications.”

The Macrons are seeking damages to be determined at trial and a court order to prevent further dissemination of the false claims. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware because Owens’ LLC was formed in the state, according to the filing.

The lawsuit is a rare legal maneuver by a sitting head of state and spouse in a U.S. court, and underscores the growing international scrutiny of misinformation disseminated through online platforms.

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels
Read Next
David Geffen's Ex-Husband Sues for Breach of Contract, Alleges Mogul Exploited Him: 'Nothing More Than a Transaction'

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments