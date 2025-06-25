Candace Owens Disavows Trump as a ‘Chronic Disappointment’ After Iran Bombing: ‘Not the Candidate I Voted For’ | Video

Candace Owens did not hold back her thoughts on President Donald Trump in the wake of him bombing Iran without congressional support over the weekend.

While on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Owens – who has long been a supporter of Trump and his MAGA movement – railed against the president’s military action.

“There was no imminent threat to the United States when Trump made this decision to do what Bibi wanted,” she said of POTUS and the Israeli president. “This was not Trump’s decision, it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision. And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop.”

She added of her views on Trump now: “He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen and it is happening.”

Owens was one of many Trump supporters that urged the president last week to keep out of the conflict. She posted on X that “if Trump in any way places us into this conflict, he will ruin his legacy.” She explained to Morgan that “Generation 9/11” was fed the same storyline in the early 2000s and are now labeled as “jihadists” by pro-war supporters for not wanting to get involved.

“It’s all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11, all of the same tactics who are trying to smear people who are against this war as supporting jihadists,” Owens said. “It is not my business to affect a regime change in Iran. It’s simply not our business.”

The president assured Monday that a cease-fire had been agreed to between Iran and Israel for 12 hours, but Tuesday morning the countries continued to fight and he let his frustration out to the media, exclaiming both have “been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f–k they’re doing.”