Following hits “The Sinner” and “Cruel Summer,” Jessica Biel is back as executive producer on another dark crime drama, but this time she’s starring as the infamous Texas ax murderer Candy Montgomery.

Hulu debuted the first “Candy” teaser and a pair of first-look images on Thursday, revealing Biel’s transformation into the picture-perfect housewife who killed her best friend, Betty Gore, in 1980.

Per the Hulu synopsis: “Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), fresh off her Best Actress in a Drama Series win at the Critics Choice Awards, stars alongside Biel as Betty Gore. Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza also star.

Hulu

“Candy” will premiere Monday, May 9 on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will be released daily as a five-night event, leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) directed the pilot.

Veith and Uppendahl are executive producers alongside Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat, and Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner,” “Cruel Summer”) for Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Watch the teaser video here or at the top of this post.