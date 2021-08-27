‘Candyman’ Claws to $1.9 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Candyman,” the horror film from director Nia DaCosta and co-writer Jordan Peele, made $1.9 million at the box office in its Thursday night previews from 2,750 theaters with showings beginning at 7:00pm. It opens on 3,569 North American theaters.

“Candyman” is being released by Universal and is an MGM film, and it’s a contemporary reimagining and spiritual sequel to the 1992 cult classic also named “Candyman.”

Universal is projecting the film to open in the mid-teens this weekend. For comparison, Universal’s “Old” from director M. Night Shyamalan made $1.5 million in its Thursday previews earlier this summer and went on to a $16.8 million opening.

“Candyman” seeks to close out the summer in style, having been delayed several times due to the pandemic, and the film has seen a strong reaction from critics, handing it an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 71 on Metacritic.

“Little Woods” director DaCosta directs the film that Peele co-wrote with her and Win Rosenfeld. The film is now set in the gentrified neighborhood of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green where people in the projects were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, a monster who can be summoned by speaking his name five times in a mirror.

“Candyman” specifically follows a young artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who seeks to capture the history of Candyman and what the legend says about the racial divide throughout decades in Chicago. He speaks with a local (Colman Domingo) who helps him explore the more macabre details of the monster, only for his artwork and paintings to inadvertently summon him and lead to a string of murders. The film also stars Teyonnah Parris and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.