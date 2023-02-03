Canela Media Hires Oscar Padilla to Oversee Ad Operations

Canela Media, a media company focused on programming for and about Latinos, is getting some help with advertising as Oscar Padilla joins as senior vice president of commercial operations, the company said.

The minority-owned, technology-driven company on Friday said Padilla will tap into “his deep expertise in digital media ad operations, advertising technology, and data solutions” and will report to Canela Media founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala.

“Oscar joins Canela Media with impressive experience in operational leadership and industry transformation,” Rafferty Zavala said. “His expertise in digital media and track record throughout his career make him the perfect addition to the company as we continue to evolve our commercial offering for clients.”

Prior to arriving to Canela, Padilla was a SVP at BrandTotal Inc. and Global Head of Customer Success & Strategic Partnerships. His responsibilities included managing the client side for the company internationally across Mexico, the UK, Israel and within the U.S. on “social media ad performance solutions.”

Padilla’s previous stops include Entravision Communications, where he was Senior Vice President, Digital National Sales & Business Development.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Canela Media working under the leadership of Isabel Rafferty Zavala and excited to lead the company’s ad operations working alongside such a talented and motivated global team,” Padilla said.

Canela TV has ambitious plans that its began to roll out last year. With 570 hours of original programming in its vaults, part of them revolved around a reality series titled “Secretos de Villanas,” which is built around the “bad girls” of telenovelas. Canela’s Chief Content Officer Jerry Leo was a key producer of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”