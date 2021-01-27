This year’s Cannes Film Festival has been delayed to July from its scheduled time in May after last year’s festival was canceled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival announced in a tweet.

The festival, now in its 74th year, will take place July 6-17. It was meant to begin May 11 and run through May 22.

Cannes Lions, the festival’s annual advertising market, is scheduled to take place between June 21-25, a time frame that was discussed for the main festival. The festival had previously announced last October during its Special Cannes event that it would wait until late this month to make a formal decision about the festival as it gauged the state of the pandemic.

Last year’s Cannes was originally scheduled between May 12-23, and while the festival had postponed and then waited until early May to finally outright cancel an in-person festival, it did make an Official Selection for the movies that would have gotten the Cannes 2020 stamp of approval, including films such as Pixar’s “Soul,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” and “Mangrove” and Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round.”

Cannes did however end up planning a small, in-person event across three days in late October, which screened previews of four films that were selected as part of the 2020 film festival as well as some other short films that were playing in competition.

The Palais des Festivals where the major red carpet screenings and galas are generally held has been used as a COVID-19 vaccination site while events remain postponed.