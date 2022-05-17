Cannes attracts a specific type of movie and film festival buyer. Rather than the crowd-pleasing Sundance movie, the Neons, Sony Pictures Classics and Mubis of the world are on the hunt for the next arthouse event of the year, the movie that demands to be seen in a theater populated with other cinephiles, which last year led to big deals for titles like "The Worst Person in the World" and "Drive My Car." The 2022 competition slate, while already loaded with pre-sold films, includes some similarly auteur-driven work that should no doubt have some commercial appeal to the right buyer.
Sony Pictures Classics
"All The People I'll Never Be" ("Return to Seoul")
Sony Pictures Classics didn't just acquire "All The People I'll Never Be," but also renamed it to "Return to Seoul" for its domestic release. Davy Chou directed the film that is playing in the Un Certain Regard competition of Cannes. The film is the story of a 25-year-old woman who, on an impulse, returns to South Korea, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France, for the first time. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.
Neon/CJ ENM
"Broker"
Neon ahead of the festival acquired competition title "Broker" from the Palme D'or winning director of "Shoplifters," Hirokazu Kore-eda. Kore-eda is Japanese but made his debut in Korean on "Broker" in partnership with the Korean media giant CJ ENM. The film follows Sang-hyun (Song Kang Ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong Won) as "brokers of goodwill," who connect unwanted babies with new parents on the black market. When a new baby is dropped off, Sang-hyun and Dong-soo embark on a road trip to meet prospective parents, but are surprised when the birth mother (Lee Ji Eun) unexpectedly shows up to join them on their journey.
Mubi
"Decision to Leave"
Mubi was the surprise buyer at last year's Cannes, and they wasted no time in 2022, picking up Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave," a crime drama playing in the main competition that is the Korean director's first feature film since 2016's "The Handmaiden." The film tells the story of a detective investigating the death of a man in the mountains, only to develop an interest in the dead man’s mysterious wife once she becomes a suspect in the case.
Mubi
"The Five Devils"
Mubi also acquired the rights to the Director's Fortnight title "The Five Devils" from director Léa Mysius ("Ava") and featuring star Adele Exarchopoulos ("Blue Is the Warmest Color"). The film follows newcomer Sally Dramé as a strange and solitary girl named Vicky with the magical gift of being able to reproduce and bottle any scent she finds — including that of her mother (Exarchopoulos). When her father’s sister (Swala Emati) suddenly reappears in their conservative Alpine village, Vicki finds that reproducing her aunt’s smell helps unlock a series of memories as well as secrets about her village and her family.
Mobra Films/IFC Films
"R.M.N."
"R.M.N." marks the fifth collaboration between Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu and IFC Films, which picked up his latest film ahead of its premiere in the Cannes main competition. "R.M.N." stars Marin Grigore and Judith State and is the story of a man who, a few days before Christmas, returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian home after having quit his job and trying to become more involved with raising his son and reconnecting with his former lover.