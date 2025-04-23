Cannes 2025 Adds Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Films to Lineup

More key titles have joined the lineup for the 78th Cannes film festival. Lynne Ramsay’s thriller “Die, My Love,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, will play in the main competition. Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, “The Chronology of Water,” will play in Un Certain Regard, while Ethan Coen’s “Honey Don’t!” heads to the midnight section.

Returning to the festival for the first time in eight years, Ramsey’s “Die, My Love” is based on the novel by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence plays a struggling new mother, Pattinson her inattentive husband. Joining it in the main competition is Saeed Roustaee’s “Woman and Child.”

Also in Un Certain Regard are Anna Cazenave Cambet’s “Love Me Tender”; Simón Mesa Soto’s “Un Poeta” and Pedro Pinho’s “Or Riso E A Faca” (“Le rire et le couteau”).

Earlier this month, the festival announced a first string of films heading to the Croisette, including Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague,” the Dardenne brothers’ “Young Mothers” and Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.” “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” will play out of competition.

Here is the full list of films announced today.

Main Competition

DIE MY LOVE, Lynne RAMSAY

WOMAN AND CHILD, Saeed ROUSTAEE

Un Certain Regard

LOVE ME TENDER by Anna CAZENAVE CAMBET

UN POETA by Simón MESA SOTO

O RISO E A FACA, Pedro PINHO

THE CHRONOLOGY OF WATER, Kristen STEWART

Cannes Premiere

RENAI SAIBAN, Kōji FUKADA

ÁSTIN SEM EFTIR ER, Hlynur PÁLMASON

MAGALHÃES, Lav DIAZ

Midnight Screenings

LE ROI SOLEIL, Vincent Maël CARDONA

HONEY DON’T!, Ethan COEN

Special Screenings

AMÉLIE ET LA MÉTAPHYSIQUE DES TUBES by Maïlys VALLADE & Liane-Cho HAN | 1st film

MAMA, Or SINAI | 1st film

ARCO, Ugo BIENVENU | 1st film

QUI BRILLE AU COMBAT, Joséphine JAPY | 1st film

Part of a Tribute to Pierre Richard

L’HOMME QUI A VU L’OURS QUI A VU L’HOMME, Pierre RICHARD