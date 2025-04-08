‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ to Play at Cannes Out of Competition

Tom Cruise will walk the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the eighth film in the franchise

tom-cruise-mission-impossible-8-the-final-reckoning
Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Long expected, now official: “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will play at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition in May, the festival announced on Tuesday. Tom Cruise, director/co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie and the film’s cast will walk the steps of the Palais des Festivals on May 14, a week and a half before the movie hits theaters on May 23.

This is Cruise’s third time at Cannes after Ron Howard’s 1992 immigrant saga “Far and Away” premiered at the festival and 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” had an explosive debut. No doubt Paramount is hoping for a similar result with the screening of “The Final Reckoning.”

The star-studded cast for “Mission: Impossible 8” includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

Cannes said the film delivers “an unforgettable cinematic experience” in a press release about the screening. The full Cannes lineup will be announced on Thursday.

Written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” opens only in theaters on May 23.

Read Next
Tom Cruise Dangles From a Plane in New 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Trailer

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments