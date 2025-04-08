‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ to Play at Cannes Out of Competition

Long expected, now official: “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will play at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition in May, the festival announced on Tuesday. Tom Cruise, director/co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie and the film’s cast will walk the steps of the Palais des Festivals on May 14, a week and a half before the movie hits theaters on May 23.

This is Cruise’s third time at Cannes after Ron Howard’s 1992 immigrant saga “Far and Away” premiered at the festival and 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” had an explosive debut. No doubt Paramount is hoping for a similar result with the screening of “The Final Reckoning.”

The star-studded cast for “Mission: Impossible 8” includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

Cannes said the film delivers “an unforgettable cinematic experience” in a press release about the screening. The full Cannes lineup will be announced on Thursday.

Written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” opens only in theaters on May 23.