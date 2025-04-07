Tom Cruise Dangles From a Plane in New ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Trailer

Is Tom Cruise ready to say goodbye to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise? That’s certainly the tone that permeates the latest trailer for “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” which also sees the daredevil dangling from an airplane and coming under fire for his past actions as footage from previous “Mission” movies plays like a memorial tribute to Ethan Hunt.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct after steering “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The eighth film in the franchise was initially titled “Dead Reckoning Part Two” but after the box office underperformance of the previous film, Paramount retitled this movie “The Final Reckoning.”

Full story details are under wraps but this one is clearly being positioned as a farewell of sorts for the franchise, while also following up on plot points from “Dead Reckoning” like the AI Entity.

The star-studded cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

Written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” opens only in theaters on May 23.