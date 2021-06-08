Cannes Directors Fortnight Lineup Made Up of Films With Half Women Directors

The lineup for the Cannes Directors Fortnight was revealed on Tuesday, featuring new films by Clio Barnard, Joanna Hogg and Alice Rohrwacher. Of the 24 films selected for the lineup, exactly half featured at least one woman director.

The 12 of 24 films in the Cannes Directors Fortnight, which is the independent arm of the Cannes Film Festival kicking off next month, dwarfs the number of female directors in the Cannes main competition lineup, in which only four of the 24 selected movies were directed by women. However, some of the movies for the Directors Fortnight feature women as co-directors, so 12 of 29 of the total directors are women.

The Directors Fortnight will host a special screening of Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part 1,” as “Part 2” will be playing in competition. Other notable films include “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” the first feature by actress Payal Kapadia, and “Hit the Road,” another debut feature by Panah Panahi, who is the son of Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi. Clio Barnard, who broke out with “The Arbor” and won a prize at Cannes with her 2013 film “The Selfish Giant,” is also returning with a new film called “Ali & Ava.”

The Directors Fortnight opening night film will be “Between Two Worlds” by Emmanuel Carrère, and the closing night movie will be “Our Men” by Rachel Lang. The festival will also host a screening of Frederick Wiseman’s documentary “Monrovia, Indiana.”

Paolo Moretti led the selection committee for the festival, which is going to be in its 53rd edition. The Cannes Directors Fortnight will run from July 7 to 17. Check out the full lineup here and below:

FEATURE FILMS

A Chiara by Jonas Carpignano

1h38

A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia

1h30 – First feature film

Ali & Ava by Clio Barnard

1h35

Clara Sola by Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

1h48 – First feature film

De bas étage (A Brighter Tomorrow) by Yassine Qnia

1h26 – First feature film

Diários de Otsoga (Journal de Tûoa, The Tsugua Diaries) by Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro

1h41

El empleado y el patron (L’Employeur et l’Employé, The Employer and the Employee) by Manuel Nieto Zas

1h46

Entre les vagues (The Braves) by Anaïs Volpé

1h39

Europa by Haider Rashid

1h15 – First feature film

Futura by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher

1h45

Întregalde by Radu Muntean

1h44

Jadde khaki (Hit the Road) by Panah Panahi

1h33 – First feature film

Les Magnétiques (Magnetic Beats) by Vincent Maël Cardona

1h38 – First feature film

Luaneshat e kodrës (La Colline où rugissent les lionnes, The Hill where Lionesses Roar) by Luàna Bajrami

1h23 – First feature film

Medusa by Anita Rocha da Silveira

2h07

Mon légionnaire (Our Men) by Rachel Lang

1h46 – Closing film

Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

1h32 – First feature film

Neptune Frost by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman

1h45

Ouistreham (Between Two Worlds) by Emmanuel Carrère

1h47 – Opening film

Re Granchio (La Légende du Roi Crabe, The Tale of King Crab) by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis

1h30

Retour à Reims (Fragments) – (Returning to Reims (Fragments)) by Jean-Gabriel Périot

1h23

The Souvenir Part II by Joanna Hogg

1h46

Yong an zhen gu shi ji (Ripples of Life) by Shujun Wei

2h

البحر أمامكم (Face à la mer, The Sea Ahead) by Ely Dagher

1h56 – First feature film

SPECIAL SCREENING

The Souvenir Part I by Joanna Hogg

2h

SHORT FILMS

Anxious Body by Yoriko Mizushiri

6 min

El Espacio sideral (The Sidereal Space) by Sebastián Schjaer

17 min

Simone est partie (Simone Is Gone) by Mathilde Chavanne

21 min

Sycorax by Lois Patiño and Matías Piñeiro

20 min

The Parents’ Room (La Chambre des parents) by Diego Marcon

11 min

The Vandal by Eddie Alcazar

15 min

The Windshield Wiper by Alberto Mielgo

14 min

Train Again by Peter Tscherkassky

20 min

When Night Meets Dawn (Quand la Nuit rencontre l’Aube) by Andreea Cristina Borțun

20 min

CARROSSE D’OR

Monrovia, Indiana by Frederick Wiseman

2h15