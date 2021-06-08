Cannes Directors Fortnight Lineup Made Up of Films With Half Women Directors

The lineup for the Cannes Directors Fortnight was revealed on Tuesday, featuring new films by Clio Barnard, Joanna Hogg and Alice Rohrwacher. Of the 24 films selected for the lineup, exactly half featured at least one woman director.
The 12 of 24 films in the Cannes Directors Fortnight, which is the independent arm of the Cannes Film Festival kicking off next month, dwarfs the number of female directors in the Cannes main competition lineup, in which only four of the 24 selected movies were directed by women. However, some of the movies for the Directors Fortnight feature women as co-directors, so 12 of 29 of the total directors are women.
The Directors Fortnight will host a special screening of Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part 1,” as “Part 2” will be playing in competition. Other notable films include “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” the first feature by actress Payal Kapadia, and “Hit the Road,” another debut feature by Panah Panahi, who is the son of Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi. Clio Barnard, who broke out with “The Arbor” and won a prize at Cannes with her 2013 film “The Selfish Giant,” is also returning with a new film called “Ali & Ava.”
The Directors Fortnight opening night film will be “Between Two Worlds” by Emmanuel Carrère, and the closing night movie will be “Our Men” by Rachel Lang. The festival will also host a screening of Frederick Wiseman’s documentary “Monrovia, Indiana.”
Paolo Moretti led the selection committee for the festival, which is going to be in its 53rd edition. The Cannes Directors Fortnight will run from July 7 to 17. Check out the full lineup here and below:
FEATURE FILMS
A Chiara by Jonas Carpignano
1h38
A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia
1h30 – First feature film
Ali & Ava by Clio Barnard
1h35
Clara Sola by Nathalie Álvarez Mesen
1h48 – First feature film
De bas étage (A Brighter Tomorrow) by Yassine Qnia
1h26 – First feature film
Diários de Otsoga (Journal de Tûoa, The Tsugua Diaries) by Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro
1h41
El empleado y el patron (L’Employeur et l’Employé, The Employer and the Employee) by Manuel Nieto Zas
1h46
Entre les vagues (The Braves) by Anaïs Volpé
1h39
Europa by Haider Rashid
1h15 – First feature film
Futura by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher
1h45
Întregalde by Radu Muntean
1h44
Jadde khaki (Hit the Road) by Panah Panahi
1h33 – First feature film
Les Magnétiques (Magnetic Beats) by Vincent Maël Cardona
1h38 – First feature film
Luaneshat e kodrës (La Colline où rugissent les lionnes, The Hill where Lionesses Roar) by Luàna Bajrami
1h23 – First feature film
Medusa by Anita Rocha da Silveira
2h07
Mon légionnaire (Our Men) by Rachel Lang
1h46 – Closing film
Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
1h32 – First feature film
Neptune Frost by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman
1h45
Ouistreham (Between Two Worlds) by Emmanuel Carrère
1h47 – Opening film
Re Granchio (La Légende du Roi Crabe, The Tale of King Crab) by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis
1h30
Retour à Reims (Fragments) – (Returning to Reims (Fragments)) by Jean-Gabriel Périot
1h23
The Souvenir Part II by Joanna Hogg
1h46
Yong an zhen gu shi ji (Ripples of Life) by Shujun Wei
2h
البحر أمامكم (Face à la mer, The Sea Ahead) by Ely Dagher
1h56 – First feature film
SPECIAL SCREENING
The Souvenir Part I by Joanna Hogg
2h
SHORT FILMS
Anxious Body by Yoriko Mizushiri
6 min
El Espacio sideral (The Sidereal Space) by Sebastián Schjaer
17 min
Simone est partie (Simone Is Gone) by Mathilde Chavanne
21 min
Sycorax by Lois Patiño and Matías Piñeiro
20 min
The Parents’ Room (La Chambre des parents) by Diego Marcon
11 min
The Vandal by Eddie Alcazar
15 min
The Windshield Wiper by Alberto Mielgo
14 min
Train Again by Peter Tscherkassky
20 min
When Night Meets Dawn (Quand la Nuit rencontre l’Aube) by Andreea Cristina Borțun
20 min
CARROSSE D’OR
Monrovia, Indiana by Frederick Wiseman
2h15