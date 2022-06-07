Cannes Film Festival 2022 Portrait Gallery (Exclusive Photos) Woody Harrelson, Riley Keough, Lee Jung-jae and more pose for TheWrap Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap | June 7, 2022 @ 2:07 PM cannes_featured_1200x675px Woody Harrelson, "Triangle of Sadness" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Lee Jung-jae, "The Hunt" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Lee Jung-jae, "The Hunt" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Chelsea Harris, "Top Gun: Maverick" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Director Rob Reiner Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Gina Gammell and Riley Keough, “War Pony” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Brett Morgen, "Moonage Daydream" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actress Ke Xi Wu Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Joely Mbundu, “Tori and Lokita” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Charlotte Le Bon, “Falcon Lake” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actor Ji-min Park & Director Davy Chou, "Return to Seoul" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actor Ji-min Park, "Return to Seoul" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actor Ji-min Park, "Return to Seoul" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Judith State & Marin Grigore, "R.M.N." Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actor Amir El Arbi, "The Blue Caftan" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Léa Mysius, "The Five Devils" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Kentarô Sakaguchi, "Hell Dogs" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Mara Bugarin, “Metronom” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Mara Bugarin, “Metronom” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Serban Lazarovici, Mara Bugarin & Mara Vicol, “Metronom” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Serban Lazarovici, “Metronom” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Director Nicolas Winding Refn Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Eden Dambrine, “Close” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Raphaël Thiery, “ L’envol” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Alice Winocour, "Revoir, Paris" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Saeed Roustaee, "Leila's Brothers" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Filmmaker Albert Serra, “Pacification” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Lubna Azabal, "Rebel" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Welket Bungué, "Crimes of the Future" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Alessandro Borghi, “ Le Otto Montagne” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Alexis Manenti, “Love According to Dalva” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Julie Ledru, “Rodeo” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Benoît Magimel, “Revoir, Paris” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Benoît Magimel, “Revoir, Paris” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Darius Khondji & Evenlin Van Rei, Award winners Pierre Angénieux 2022 Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Lithuanian director Hanna Bilobrova & French actress Dounia Sichov Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Ingvar Sigurdsson, "The Northman" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Joseph Engel & Sara Montpetit, “Falcon Lake” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Julie Ledru and Lola Quivoron, “Rodeo” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Juliette Jouan and the hands of Raphaël Thiery, “ L’envol” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Juliette Jouan, "L’envol” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Kristine Kujath, “Sick of Myself” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Luca Marinelli & Alessandro Borghi, “Le Otto Montagne” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Marin Grigore, “R.M.N.” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Author Paolo Cognetti, “Le Otto Montagne” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Raphael Thiery & Pietro Marcello, “Scarlet” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Directors Romane Gueret & Lisa Akoka, “Les Pires” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Sara Montpetit, "Falcon Lake" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Actor & Director Thomas M. Wright Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Zar Amir Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Patrick Sobelman & Louis Garrel, "Forever Young" Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Lena Garrel, Vassili Schneider, Nadia Tereszkiewicz & Eva Danino Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Charlotte Vandermeersch & Felix van Groeningen Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Noham Edje, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Sarah Henochsberg & Vassili Schneider Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Johan Heldenberg, Timéo Mahaut, Mallory Wanecque, Luc Pech & Mélina Vanderplancke, “Les Pires” Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap Comments Please fill out this field. SIGN UP