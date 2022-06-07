We've Got Hollywood Covered
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Portrait Gallery (Exclusive Photos)

Woody Harrelson, Riley Keough, Lee Jung-jae and more pose for TheWrap

| June 7, 2022 @ 2:07 PM
Woody Harrelson, "Triangle of Sadness"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 

Lee Jung-jae, "The Hunt"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 
Lee Jung-jae, "The Hunt"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Chelsea Harris, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 

Director Rob Reiner

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Gina Gammell and Riley Keough , “War Pony”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Brett Morgen, "Moonage Daydream"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actress Ke Xi Wu

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Joely Mbundu, “Tori and Lokita”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Charlotte Le Bon, “Falcon Lake”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actor Ji-min Park & Director Davy Chou, "Return to Seoul"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actor Ji-min Park

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actor Ji-min Park

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Judith State & Marin Grigore, "R.M.N."

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actor Amir El Arbi, "The Blue Caftan"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 
Léa Mysius, "The Five Devils"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap

Kentarô Sakaguchi, "Hell Dogs"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 

Mara Bugarin, “Metronom”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Mara Bugarin, “Metronom”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Serban Lazarovici, Mara Bugarin & Mara Vicol, “Metronom”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Serban Lazarovici, “Metronom”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Director Nicolas Winding Refn
Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 
 
Eden Dambrine, “Close”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Raphaël Thiery, “ L’envol”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Alice Winocour, "Revoir, Paris"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Saeed Roustaee, "Leila's Brothers"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

 

Filmmaker Albert Serra, “Pacification”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Lubna Azabal, "Rebel"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Welket Bungué, "Crimes of the Future"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Alessandro Borghi, “ Le Otto Montagne”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Alexis Manenti, “Love According to Dalva”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Julie Ledru, “Rodeo”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Benoît Magimel, “Revoir, Paris”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Benoît Magimel, “Revoir, Paris”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Darius Khondji & Evenlin Van Rei, Award winners Pierre Angénieux 2022

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Lithuanian director Hanna Bilobrova & French actress Dounia Sichov

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Ingvar Sigurdsson, The Northman

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Joseph Engel & Sara Montpetit, “Falcon Lake”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Julie Ledru and Lola Quivoron, “Rodeo”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap

Juliette Jouan and the hands of Raphaël Thiery, “ L’envol”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Juliette Jouan, "L’envol”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Kristine Kujath, “Sick of Myself”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Luca Marinelli & Alessandro Borghi, “Le Otto Montagne”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Marin Grigore, “R.M.N.”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Author Paolo Cognetti, “Le Otto Montagne”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Raphael Thiery & Pietro Marcello, “Scarlet”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Directors Romane Gueret & Lisa Akoka, “Les Pires”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Sara Montpetit, "Falcon Lake"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Actor & Director Thomas M. Wright

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Patrick Sobelman & Louis Garrel, "Forever Young"

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Lena Garrel, Vassili Schneider, Nadia Tereszkiewicz & Eva Danino

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Charlotte Vandermeersch & Felix van Groeningen

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Noham Edje, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Sarah Henochsberg & Vassili Schneider

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

Johan Heldenberg, Timéo Mahaut, Mallory Wanecque, Luc Pech & Mélina Vanderplancke, “Les Pires”

Photographed by Kris DeWitte for TheWrap 

