Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ Acquired by Sideshow and Janus Films

Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize winner “EO” has been acquired by Sideshow and Janus Films for North American distribution rights, the companies announced Wednesday.

Sideshow and Janus Films are planning a fall 2022 theatrical release, which was produced by Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski (who also wrote the screenplay). The film is presented by Skopia Film and Jeremy Thomas. Eileen Tasca is the Italian co-producer. Jeremy Thomas is the film’s executive producer.

The film shows a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a donkey. Here’s the logline: “The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune as it randomly turns his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.”

In addition to the four-legged central character, the film stars Sandra Drzymalska, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz and Isabelle Huppert.

Michał Dymek served as cinematographer.

“We are proud to bring ‘EO’ to North American audiences,” Sideshow and Janus Films said in a joint statement. “This epic journey, seen through a donkey’s eyes, will give hope to audiences during our troubling times, and reflects not only Jerzy Skolimowski’s love of animals, but of the world. We are looking forward to showing this film — designed to be watched in a crowded theater — to the biggest audience possible this fall.”

“Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska and I are excited to work with a forward-thinking distribution group who absolutely love EO. We’re delighted to be working with Sideshow and Janus Films after such wonderful recognition at Cannes of Jerzy and his enchanting donkeys,” Thomas said in a statement.

Hanway negotiated the deal on behalf of the “EO” filmmakers with Janus Films and Sideshow.