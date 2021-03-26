Cannes Sets Dates for Pre-Festival Virtual Film Market in May

The Marché du Film has set its dates for the “Pre-Cannes Screenings” virtual film market, which will now take place May 25-28.

The smaller, virtual film market is designed to bridge the gap between the Berlin Film Market and Cannes, though the Marché du Film will still host a more traditional — and hopefully in-person — film market to coincide with the delayed Cannes Film Festival between July 6-15.

The “intermediate event” in May will be a four-day online version of the Marché du Film. This is Cannes’ second virtual event and will offer virtual booths for sales companies and screening rooms in streaming.

The virtual marketplace came about following pressure from the industry to hold an event at its usual time, with the possibility that an independent film market could be set up by the sales companies in its absence.

The event is restricted to only those sellers and buyers who have already registered with the Marché du Film, but there’s no additional charge for the virtual market. Early bird registration is already open with a special rate until April 15.

The timing is important for buyers and sellers; either those looking to begin shooting in the summer or those who hope to release their films before bigger studio films begin flooding theaters as capacity limits loosen up.

Last year’s film market moved online after the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival, which had been postponed for months and finally settled for a small, in-person event in October.

Cannes returns in July, with Spike Lee set to serve as the festival’s jury president.