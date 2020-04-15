‘Capone’ Trailer Shows Tom Hardy as Legendary Gangster Late in Life (Video)

Film from Josh Trank originally titled “Fonzo” will hit VOD on May 12

| April 15, 2020 @ 3:34 PM

Director Josh Trank on Wednesday released the first look at Tom Hardy as the legendary gangster Al Capone in his film “Capone,” showing Hardy as an old man suffering from dementia but still dangerous and full of mystery.

Trank’s been working on the project under the name “Fonzo” for some time, but on Wednesday, he revealed the film would hit streaming early on May 12 under a new name.

“Capone” shows Hardy in his late 40s after spending 10 years in prison, when he’s developed dementia and is haunted by his violent past. But he’s still the target of investigations, with one agent suspecting he may still be hiding something.

Also Read: Naomie Harris in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom 2' as Villain Shriek

“Do you know what the difference is between Adolf Hitler and Al Capone? Hitler’s dead. Capone lives like a king in Florida,” an agent played by Noel Fisher says in the trailer for the film. “I have reason to believe it could all be part of an elaborate act.”

“Capone” also co-stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden and Neal Brennan.

Trank wrote and directed the film and said on Twitter that though the movie has a new title, it’s still his cut of the film, and he hopes “Capone” will wind up on a big screen later this year despite its early release on streaming.

Vertical Entertainment will release “Capone” on VOD on May 12. Watch the first trailer above.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
1 of 21

“Artemis Fowl” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE