‘Captain America 4’ Gets Official Title, Logo and Release Date

Marvel Studios unveiled the official title for the next “Captain America” film on Saturday. Sam Wilson will return in “Captain America: New World Order” in 2024.

Along with the title, fans got a look at the next logo, and a release date on the film. “Captain America: New World Order” will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Azgc0WiVIR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Though Sam Wilson first received Cap’s shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” he didn’t fully embrace the mantle until the end of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Feeling like Steve Rodgers should be the Captain or no one should, Sam gave the shield back to the U.S. Government, who promptly put it on display in a museum.

Of course, that only lasted about four seconds, because then they handed the job to John Walker who was, well, exceptionally terrible at it. He went rogue pretty quickly, obtaining the super soldier serum for himself, and becoming U.S. Agent. Though he refused to give up the shield, Sam and Bucky got it back, and in the season finale, Sam emerged in his Captain America uniform — complete with his original Falcon wings.

Now, he’ll lead his first solo film in the role.

More to come…