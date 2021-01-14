Captain America Returns! Chris Evans in Talks to Reprise Role in MCU

The First Avenger returns as Chris Evans is in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in some capacity for the MCU, according to a report in Deadline.

Evan’s return is unlikely to be a new “Captain America” installment, but an appearance in an untitled Marvel project with an option for a second film.

When we last saw Captain America in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Steve Rogers travelled back to 1945 and live out his life in peace with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) before showing up again in the present as an old man.

According to the rules of time travel set up by “Avengers: Endgame” itself, Captain America going back to the past and getting with Peggy would create a divergent timeline and he would no longer be a part of the universe of the movies. Which would mean that in order to return to the present day timeline of “Endgame” he would have to use his time travel device.

If Cap showed up on the time travel platform as an old guy, this scene could be playing by the movie’s own rules. But since he was just hanging out on a bench when they noticed him, it seems to be implying that he simply lived out his life and showed up at the right moment. He’s certainly not wearing the time travel device in that scene.

Marvel declined to comment.

