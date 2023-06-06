Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie Laugh It Up in Set Photo From ‘Captain America 4’, Now Titled ‘Brave New World’

Is Aldous Huxley the new head of Hydra?

Marvel Studios has renamed its fourth First Avenger film “Captain America: Brave New World,” changing the 2024 release’s original title of “Captain America: New World Order.” The May 3 release date has not changed.

“Brave New World” is also the title of Huxley’s altogether too predictive 1932 dystopian novel, set in a futuristic World State. Disney did not explain the reason for the change in its Tuesday morning release, though the phrase “New World Order” carries a whiff of globalist politics that the literary “Brave New World” does not.

The studio also released its first set photo from the movie, currently in production. Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson and takes over the mantle of Cap for “Brave New World,” can be seen yukking it up behind the scenes.

Just like in the classic Marvel comics, Sam Wilson (The Falcon) takes on the title of Captain America from his best friend Steve Rogers, played in previous Marvel Studios films by Chris Evans. Wilson officially becomes Cap in the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but “Brave New World” will be Mackie’s first feature film wearing the shield.

Ford will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the career military man played for years by William Hurt. In “Brave New World,” Ross has ascended to the presidency of the United States. Returning to the MCU are Liv Tyler (Betty Ross) and Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns), both of whom last appeared in “The Incredible Hulk,” which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner in 2008.

Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox” directs the film co-written by Malcolm Spellman (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”).