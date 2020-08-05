Captain Marvel Sequel Lands ‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta

Megan McDonnell (“Wandavision”) wrote the script

August 5, 2020
captain marvel where did she go for 25 years before avengers endgame wandavision Megan McDonnell nia dacosta

Marvel Studios

“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta is set to direct the “Captain Marvel” sequel for Marvel Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Megan McDonnell (“Wandavision”) wrote the script for the sequel.

Last year’s “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson as the title character, grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

Few story details have been made public so far, but Marvel said at 2019’s Comic-Con that the show would lead directly into the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” It was also announced at the time that the show would feature Photon, a grown-up version of the “Captain Marvel” character Monica Rambeau.

“Captain Marvel” starred Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who was recovered by the Kree after mysterious circumstances and was transformed into the titular superhero at the cost of her memories. After crash-landing back on Earth during the 1990s, Carol must recover her past self and save the planet from getting caught in an intergalactic conflict with the help of future SHIELD director Nick Fury.

Marvel studios head Kevin Feige teased the sequel at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, “We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

DaCosta broke out after directing the critically acclaimed “Little Woods” which led to Jordan Peele selecting DaCosta to direct “Candyman.” The film has been delayed

DaCosta is repped by CAA.

Marvel had no comment.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” also high on moviegoers’ minds

The trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" smashed a YouTube record to be the most-watched video in 24 hours, but the character who might just save all the Avengers butts in that film, "Captain Marvel," beat out "Endgame" in a survey of the most anticipated films of 2019. IMDb analyzed page views and their updating MOVIEmeter rankings from IMDb Pro to determine the 10 films fans are most excited for moving into the new year. Spoiler alert: there are a lot of capes and spandex on the list.

View In Gallery

