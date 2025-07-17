‘Captain Planet’ Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Netflix

A live-action TV adaptation of “Captain Planet and the Planeteers” is in development at Netflix.

“Mrs. Davis” co-creator Tara Hernandez will write and executive produce the show, which reimagines the popular 1990 animated series. The project landed at the streaming platform in a competitive situation and comes from Berlanti Productions, Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television.

Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson through Appian Way, and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions. Jono Matt is also a producer. Hernandez is repped by WME. Berlanti Productions is repped by CAA. Appian Way is repped by LBI.

Netflix declined to comment.

The project marks Appian Way’s second endeavor into the “Captain Planet” IP. The company previously set a live-action film adaptation back in 2016, with Glen Powell attached as co-writer and potential star. Plans for the movie eventually faltered and rights went back to Warner Bros. Discovery. Powell is not involved in the potential Netflix adaptation.

Created by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle, “Captain Planet and the Planeteers” was an animated environmentalist television series that aired on TBS and on syndication for six seasons, running from 1990-1996.

“Captain Planet” is also the latest Berlanti project to land at Netflix. The company is also behind the streamer’s upcoming “Scooby Doo” TV series from writers Josh Appelbaum (“Life on Mars,” “Citadel” and “From”) and Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Venom”).