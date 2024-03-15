Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles mansion caught fire early Friday morning while the actress and model was in London, collapsing the roof and leaving Delevingne’s home devastated.

On her Instagram, she posted video of multiple fire trucks on with lights blinking and images sharing her feelings.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it,” she wrote on the first slide, a photo of two white cats. “Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”

The other slide consisted of a color-block backdrop reading, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help…..”

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that they received a call around 4 a.m. Friday morning that a two-story home had gone up in flames.

The fire engulfed the rear of the house and consumed one room in the back before developing into an attic fire. The roof of the mansion collapsed, and it took 94 firefighters to quell the blaze in an aggressive attack. It took them 2 hours and 16 minutes to douse the fire.

“All occupants were out of the home,” an LAFD spokesperson told TheWrap. The firefighters “pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire,” which exposed the home’s underlying structure.

TheWrap also reached out to the LAPD for comment. Delevingne’s representatives did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Delevingne remains in London, where she has been playing the role of Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” at the city’s Playhouse Theater.