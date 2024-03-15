Pierce Brosnan Pays $500 Fine, Apologizes for ‘Impulsive Mistake’ of Going Off-Trail at Yellowstone

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area,” the actor writes after pleading guilty

Pierce Brosnan attends US-Ireland Alliance's 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot on March 07, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Pierce Brosnan at the 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards (Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan has issued an apology for hiking off-trail at Yellowstone National Park.

The actor posted a photo of a thermal area in the National Park after pleading guilty to the crime, for which he was fined $500. Another consequence of his actions involved making a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Yellowstone Forever by April 1, per court documents obtained by TheWrap.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” Brosnan began his Thursday Instagram caption. “However, I made an impulsive mistake — one that I do not take lightly — when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing’ sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area.”

In December 2023, Brosnan was cited for hiking off path in restricted thermal areas by the U.S. attorney for Wyoming. Brosnan entered a not guilty plea in the case in January earlier this year.

Oprah Winfrey
Read Next
Oprah Confirms She Was in Negotiations to Buy the LA Clippers, Keeps an Octopus in Her Fridge | Video

The thermal area contains over 10,000 dangerous geothermal features such as geysers, mudspots, hot springs and steamvents, which is why it is restricted.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area,” Brosnan’s post continued. “Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy. #StayOnThePath.”

Brosnan received two citations last year, the first for allegedly traveling off trail and the second for entering Mammoth Terraces at the park, a thermal area. The second petty offense for violating closures and use limits was dismissed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick.

The actor was in the area filming the movie, “The Unholy Trinity.”

Read Next
'The View': Joy Behar Asks Medium Theresa Caputo to Locate Kate Middleton

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.