Pierce Brosnan has issued an apology for hiking off-trail at Yellowstone National Park.

The actor posted a photo of a thermal area in the National Park after pleading guilty to the crime, for which he was fined $500. Another consequence of his actions involved making a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Yellowstone Forever by April 1, per court documents obtained by TheWrap.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” Brosnan began his Thursday Instagram caption. “However, I made an impulsive mistake — one that I do not take lightly — when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing’ sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area.”

In December 2023, Brosnan was cited for hiking off path in restricted thermal areas by the U.S. attorney for Wyoming. Brosnan entered a not guilty plea in the case in January earlier this year.

The thermal area contains over 10,000 dangerous geothermal features such as geysers, mudspots, hot springs and steamvents, which is why it is restricted.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area,” Brosnan’s post continued. “Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy. #StayOnThePath.”

Brosnan received two citations last year, the first for allegedly traveling off trail and the second for entering Mammoth Terraces at the park, a thermal area. The second petty offense for violating closures and use limits was dismissed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick.

The actor was in the area filming the movie, “The Unholy Trinity.”