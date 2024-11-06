Cardi B Thanks Kamala Harris for Being an ‘Example of What the American Dream Should Be’ for Her Daughters

Cardi B thanked Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday following her loss to Republican President Elect Donald Trump, celebrating her for being “a real example of what the American dream should be” for her daughters.

“No matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and integrity! You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!” Cardi wrote on Wednesday. “You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option, which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for all of us!”

“This may not mean much but I am so proud of you!” she continued. “No one has ever made me change my mind and you did! I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!”

Read the post in full below.

No need to nasty, y’all picked your winner…All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best. Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine. pic.twitter.com/pj05rnKY57 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 6, 2024

A longtime Trump dissenter who previously slammed the politician for not believing “women deserve rights,” Cardi joined the Election Night fray on Tuesday with tweets exclaiming, “We need a Hail Mary,” and sharing a since-deleted video to social media slamming Republican voters as the reason “why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

The video post came after races were officially called in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina in favor of Republican candidate Trump on Tuesday, though the video did not specifically call out his voters. The video was deleted within minutes of her posting it at 8:42 p.m. PST.

The “I Like It” rapper endorsed Vice President Harris for president on Friday at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She admitted she was not going to vote in the 2024 election until the vice president entered the race.

On Wednesday, Cardi captioned her thank you note to Harris, saying, “No need to nasty, y’all picked your winner … All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best. Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen, but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine.”