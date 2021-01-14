Cardi B to Star in Comedy ‘Assisted Living’ at Paramount

Rapper Cardi B has landed what will be her first starring role in the comedy “Assisted Living” for Paramount Pictures.

Cardi will play a small time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong and decides to disguise herself as an elderly woman in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home in order to evade from the cops and her former crew. The film is in the vein of comedies like “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Kay Oyegun (“This Is Us”) wrote the original spec screenplay that Paramount bought in a competitive bidding war in the Spring of 2019. No director has been set. Temple Hill and Stephen Love are producing “Assisted Living.”

Cardi B made her feature film debut in “Hustlers” in 2019, landing a small cameo role in the strip club that employed Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez. And she’ll also appear in the upcoming “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9.” But “Assisted Living” is her first starring role. She also served as a judge on the music competition show “Rhythm + Flow,” which she also executive produced.

Cardi had a monster hit with the explicit and delightfully nasty song “WAP,” along with an Internet-breaking music video, that she recorded this year with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B is represented by CAA, Washpoppin Inc, Patientce Foster of Cream Labs LLC, Ravi K. Shelton of Outlet Group LLC, and LaPolt Law.

Variety first reported the news.