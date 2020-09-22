Carey Mulligan has joined the cast of the Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro” that Bradley Cooper is set to direct, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Mulligan will play Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, wife of the legendary composer/conductor. The film is not a biopic but spans over 30 years and tells the story of Bernstein’s complex marriage and relationship with his wife Montealegre, a Chilean-born actress — from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Carey Mulligan will play our mother in ‘Maestro,'” says Jamie Bernstein, speaking on behalf of her siblings in a statement to TheWrap. “Carey will surely capture Felicia’s unique combination of wit, warmth, elegant beauty, and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of storybook European grace, which was something our mother embodied as well.”

“I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven’t missed a performance of hers since,” Cooper added. “I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey.”

“Maestro” was originally set at Paramount, but Netflix will now take over with Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips set as producers. Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment are still attached. Cooper will also produce via his Joint Effort banner as well as Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Cooper also co-wrote the film and is set to star in the film that will be his directorial follow-up to his debut “A Star Is Born.” “Spotlight” screenwriter Josh Singer co-wrote the script with Cooper.

Production is expected to begin on the Bernstein film next spring, and Netflix plans to give the movie a theatrical release as it has done with “The Irishman” and its other awards contenders.

Cooper obtained the rights from the Bernstein estate and has been working closely with Bernstein’s children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina for the past three years.

Mulligan will be seen starring in Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” later this year. She will also be seen starring opposite Ralph Fiennes in the upcoming Netflix film, “The Dig.” Mulligan was nominated for an Oscar and won the BAFTA at the age of 25 for her breakthrough performance in the Oscar- nominated film “An Education.” Since 2014, Mulligan has been a global ambassador for War Child; she works closely with the organization which helps children affected by conflict.

