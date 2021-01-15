Carey Mulligan to Receive PSIFF’s International Star Award

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will award Carey Mulligan with the International Star Award for her performance in “Promising Young Woman.”

The annual Festival and Film Awards Gala will be holding an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will still be announced to recognize the year’s best performances.

“In ‘Promising Young Woman,’ Carey Mulligan boldly portrays Cassandra Thomas, a young woman, who risks her life to avenge the death of her best friend. This is a thrilling black comedy that tells an entertaining story of female power,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “For this daring and outstanding performance, it is our honor to present the International Star Award to Carey Mulligan.”

'Promising Young Woman' Film Review: Carey Mulligan Shines in Bold Thriller for the #MeToo Era

Mulligan was previously honored at the festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2011. Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. Last year’s recipient was Charlize Theron, who went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination.

“Promising Young Woman” was written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Mulligan first broke out in the critically acclaimed film “An Education,” which garnered her nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award. Her other film credits include “Wildlife,” “Mudbound,” “Suffragette,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Public Enemies,” “Shame,” and “Pride & Prejudice,” among others. Her stage credits include “The Seagull,” “Skylight,” “Girls and Boys,” “Through a Glass Darkly” and “Hypochondriac.”

'Promising Young Woman' With Carey Mulligan Lands Christmas Theatrical Release

She will next star opposite Bradley Cooper in Netflix’s “Maestro,” which is written and directed by Cooper and tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala will return in 2022.