Cari Ross, Gersh Communications Chief, Dies at 59

Cari Ross, the head of Gersh’s communications team, has died. She was 59 years old. Ross died in Los Angeles; a heart condition was cited as the cause of death.

Prior to joining Gersh in July 2022, Ross ran her own PR firm, Balance Public Releations, for 11 years. Before that, she worked at public relations giant ID PR in New York as its senior vice president and at the firm Baker Winokur Ryder. She was also instrumental in FYC campaigns for the Oscars, Emmys, SAG Awards, Tony Awards and Golden Globes.

The news was revealed in a memo to staff Thursday from the talent agency’s co-president Leslie Siebert.

“I am deeply saddened to learn and inform you of the passing of our friend and colleague Cari Ross,” Siebert wrote. “On behalf of Gersh, we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Her dedication, passion and commitment to her work and her contributions to our team at Gersh will always be remembered.”